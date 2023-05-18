TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Government officials have released a list of the most popular names Kansans are choosing for their newborns.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) reports that the most popular names used for babies in 2022 were Liam and Olivia for boys and girls respectively. Liam and Olivia have remained the most popular baby names in Kansas since 2018. The top 10 include:

Boys Liam Oliver Henry Theodore Noah James Elijah Asher Hudson William

Girls Olivia Charlotte Amelia Emma Harper Evelyn Eleanor Hazel Ava Isabella



To compare with 2021’s most popular baby names for the Sunflower State, check out the list below:

Boys Liam Oliver Noah Theodore James William Henry Wyatt Elijah Leo

Girls Olivia Charlotte Amelia Emma Evelyn Ava Sophia Eleanor Harper Elizabeth



Last week, the SSA released a list of the most popular baby names in the U.S. You can find out which names are being chosen nationwide here.

“Just like your name, Social Security is with you from day one. One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number. That makes Social Security the ultimate source for the most popular baby names each year!” said Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security.

The SSA started gathering baby names into lists in 1997 with names dating back to 1880. Every year, the list shows the impact of pop-culture on naming trends. Along with lists of each state’s most popular baby names, the SSA also keeps information of the 1,000 most popular boys and girls’ names for 2022 and the fastest rising girls’ and boys’ names.