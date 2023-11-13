TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gas prices across Topeka have dropped below $3 a gallon, just in time for the holiday travel. For the first time since March of 2023, gas prices at some stations in Topeka are below $3 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy is a tech company that keeps track of gas prices across the country. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, reported Monday that the cheapest price for gas in Topeka was $2.98, while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon, and the average was $3.07 per gallon. The average price of gas in Topeka has been down $0.08 per gallon since last week.

“As motorists turn their attention to Thanksgiving, they certainly can be thankful for the decline in gasoline prices, which has now reached eight straight weeks. GasBuddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week. Even in California, the nation’s most expensive gasoline average will fall below $5 in the next 48 hours,” De Haan wrote. “Gasoline demand has struggled in recent weeks, falling not only due to the seasonal nature, as Americans drive less as the weather gets colder, but it appears there may be some economic headwinds entering the equation as well.”

Sunday, Nov. 12, the state’s lowest priced gas was $2.64 per gallon, and the highest was $3.79 per gallon, with a difference of $1.15 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. A list of gas prices in neighboring areas from GasBuddy is listed below: