TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 41-year-old Topeka man has been arrested after he allegedly set a house fire early Wednesday.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were called to 214 NE Chandler St. for a person causing a disturbance outside a home.

They found a large house fire down the street at 206 NE Chandler St. and called the fire department. Crews found one man and one woman outside the house with serious injuries because of the fire. While still on scene, TPD found the man and took him in for questioning.

He was booked on suspicion of the following: