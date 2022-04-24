OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Topeka man died in a single-car crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 4 a.m. at 11810 S Shawnee Height Rd, or .2 miles north of 121st on Shawnee Heights Rd.

The KHP reports that 23-year-old Sir Alvis Jai Oneal, of Topeka, was driving a 2011 Kia Optima northbound on S Shawnee Height Rd, when the car failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car came to a stop in a field on the east side of the roadway.

Oneal was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oneal’s passenger, a 23-year-old woman, had no apparent injuries.