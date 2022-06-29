TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 38-year-old Topeka man has been identified following an officer-involved shooting on Friday, June 24.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Christopher D. Kelley.

Just before 9 a.m., near the railyard at Southeast 4th and Southeast Holliday streets, Topeka police officers responded to a report of a man wielding a knife and threatening people. An officer with the BNSF Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

“TPD was on scene due to multiple citizen calls of a subject armed with a knife chasing and threatening people,” said Gretchen Spiker, director of communications with the City of Topeka.

Lieutenant Manuel Munoz, TPD, said in a statement that officers made several attempts to negotiate with the armed man to achieve a peaceful resolution, including the deployment of less-lethal munitions.

According to Munoz, those attempts were not successful. Around 10 a.m., the man charged a group of officers with the knife, placing them in fear for their lives. Three members of TPD opened fire and shot Kelley multiple times.

The officers secured the knife and rendered medical aid. Kelley was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The officers were not injured.

The KBI was called to investigate. Once the investigation concludes, the findings will be turned over to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review. Three TPD officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.