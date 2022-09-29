TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office came together in downtown Topeka on Thursday to discuss the chase and arrest of a murder suspect.

Both the TPD and the SNSO participated in the arrest of a murder suspect involved with a shooting on Thursday morning that left one person dead and another wounded in South Topeka. A member of the TPD was also wounded during the arrest of the suspect in downtown Topeka.

The suspect has been hospitalized and is in critical condition after being arrested by law enforcement. A second person in the vehicle that crashed in downtown Topeka during the chase has also been taken to the hospital with injuries.

“This was a chaotic episode that was the result of a violent suspect who displayed extreme indifference to the life and safety of those within my community. His actions were without regard for anyone else other than himself. There has been a tremendous outpouring of support from the community to the police department and I am grateful to all those who have reached out. I am proud of the multiagency professional law enforcement response that ended this threat to us all.” TPD Chief Bryan Wheeles

A view of the crashed suspect vehicle in downtown Topeka.

The officer that was shot once during the incident was wearing a bulletproof vest, according to Wheeles. The vest was credited as saving the officer from more serious injury.

Nine TPD officers and one sheriff’s deputy have been placed on leave while the Kansas Bureau of Investigation looks into the situation.

Below is a video taken by a bystander at the scene of the suspect’s arrest in the downtown area. WARNING: Graphic imagery.