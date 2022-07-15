NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 43-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash on Thursday. It happened on 216th Road, about two miles east of Kansas Highway 71.

A Toyota Camry was eastbound on the road and was trying to pass a Chrysler 300. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Camry’s driver, Irene Centeno-Fajarzo of Topeka, lost control, overcorrected, struck the back of the Chrysler, entered the ditch, and hit a power pole.

Centeno-Fajarzo died at the scene. Two other passengers inside the Camry were injured and transported to area hospitals.

The driver of the Chrysler wasn’t injured.

According to the KHP, Centeno-Fajarzo was wearing a seatbelt.