LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — The Seward County Emergency Management director says four to five homes in Liberal have moderate to severe damage, and another 10-12 homes have moderate damage.

Director Greg Standard also told KSN one person was treated for minor injuries and has been released.

Joshua Volden’s home was damaged, and he says it all happened in a matter of minutes.

“The power went out, I looked over and saw stuff flying toward the windows,” Volden said.

He was sitting on the couch next to the windows not knowing what was going on.

“There’s a hole on the outside of my house, and in my son’s room, there’s two fence boards stuck all the way through the wall,” Volden said.

He says he thought he had a lot of damage, but then, he walked outside and was shocked to see his neighbor’s house.

“The whole roof over his garage and his living room is gone,” Volden said. “Then, he had a metal shed, like shop building next to it, and that’s pretty much all destroyed.”

His neighbors said what they heard sounded like a train.