WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Rivera family nearly lost everything during the tornado that struck Andover and parts of Sedgwick County on Friday, April 29.

The family rented a farm for nearly 18 months before the tornado hit. They were just one day away from closing the deal and becoming property owners.

The tornado had taken some of their horses, chickens, sheep and cows.

Now, Yoni Rivera, and his father, Nicolás Rivera, must start over again.

Yoni says the worst part about the tornado was not being able to protect all of his animals. Out of his family’s 100 chickens, he says only about 30 remain.

“It hurt a lot of our sheep. Some have broken legs, one of the calves is also injured. The animals are scared, and you cannot really touch them right now. They were already fragile to begin with. Now, it is more complicated,” Yoni said.

Both Yoni and Nicolás are hoping to get the farm back up and running within the next couple of months. Their first and foremost goal is to set up a proper shelter for their still alive animals.



