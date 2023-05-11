KANSAS (KSNW) — According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a tornado was observed near Weskan, in western Kansas Thursday evening. Radar did indicate rotation.

The NWS issued a tornado warning for Sherman County and Wallace County from 5:20 p.m. MDT to 6:00 p.m. MDT.

“At 5:20 p.m. MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles north of Sharon Springs, moving northwest at 20 mph,” the NWS said.

The NWS says the tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural northwestern Wallace and southwestern Sherman Counties

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” the NWS said. “Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”

The NWS says torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive through flooded roadways.

Damage to Waskan High School (Courtesy: Wallace County Sheriff Marshall Unruh)

Storm damage southeast of Weskan (Courtesy: Eric Young)

KSN is receiving reports of damage to Weskan High School. Outdoor bleachers were overturned, a sign was blown over, and multiple trees fell.

A house southeast of Weskan also had part of its porch flipped onto the roof, breaking four windows.