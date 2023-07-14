OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Department says a girl drowned at a Kansas state park on Thursday.

Sheriff Chris Wells with the OCSD said in a press release that on Thursday, July 13, at 8:58 p.m., deputies were sent to Eisenhower State Park swimming beach at Melvern Lake on a possible drowning.

First responders arriving at the scene found that life-saving measures were already being attempted on the victim.

Sheriff Wells said attempts to revive the 2-year-old girl were not successful. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the sheriff’s office and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are investigating the incident leading to the girl’s death.