An Nacelle from a wind turbine overturned near Leonardville

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A portion of a highway in northeast Kansas was shut down Monday afternoon after a trailer hauling a wind turbine nacelle overturned.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened on U.S. Highway 24 on a curve in the road just east of Leonardville in Riley County.

Troopers say initial attempts to lift the trailer and nacelle back upright failed after a chain on one of two wreckers brought in snapped. No injuries were reported.







The patrol says they are still investigating what led up to the rollover.