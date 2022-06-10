EDWARDS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a train and an SUV collided Thursday in Edwards County west of Kinsley.

It happened around 5 p.m. on 70th Avenue and U.S. 50. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old Massachusetts man was driving a Honda CR-V northbound on 70th Avenue.

The patrol says the driver failed to yield to a train that was traveling westbound. The train collided with the SUV causing it to roll on the north side of the track.

The driver was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries.