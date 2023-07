DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A train derailed in Dodge City Sunday afternoon.

The Dodge City Fire Department says West Trail Street and West Park Street will be closed for an unknown length of time due to the derailment.

BNSF Railway is on the scene and has equipment on the way, according to the DCFD.

All other railroad crossings are open.

The DCFD is asking everyone to please avoid the area.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.