VERDIGRIS, Okla. (NBC) – A train derailed in Oklahoma in the town of Verdigris on Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, the cars were empty at the time, and there is no safety risk.

The derailment closed a nearby roadway. The cleanup is expected to take less than 24 hours.

BNSF is waiting on equipment to arrive to replace the cars back onto the tracks.

The cause of the derailment has not been determined.