WOODSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A train traveling in Woodson County Monday morning split a semi from its trailer and then derailed.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just after 10 a.m., a 63-year-old man from Leon was driving a 2001 FRHT Semi eastbound on 80th road between Prairie Rd and Navajo Rd.

The KHP says the semi failed to stop at a stop sign before crossing the railroad tracks.

A train traveling on the track hit the semi and trailer, splitting the two apart from each other. The semi came to a rest on the other side of the track from the trailer in a ditch.

According to the Woodson County Sheriff’s Office, the train then derailed.

The KHP says the driver of the semi was taken to a regional hospital for the treatment of his suspected minor injuries.

The condition of the train conductor is unknown.