EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police report that one person has been killed after being struck by a train in Emporia Thursday afternoon.

Captain Ray Mattas with the Emporia Police Department told KSNT 27 News that officers are investigating a BNSF train vs. pedestrian incident that happened in the 300 block of Commercial St.

Mattas said no foul play is suspected at this time.

Several railroad crossings have been impacted by the stopped train, according to the EPD. Motorists are asked to avoid railroad crossings at this time and use underpasses.

More information will be added as it becomes available.