INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — An Independence man died after he was struck by a pickup Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 7 a.m. on West Oak Street just west of Independence.

When emergency crews arrived, they found 60-year-old Marty Raney injured and unresponsive in a ditch. He was transported to the hospital in Independence, where he died a short time later.

The sheriff’s office says Raney, who worked for a trash hauling company, was walking in the road collecting a trash bin when he was struck by a pickup truck. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The accident is still under investigation.