KANSAS (KSNW) – The aftermath of Monday night’s blizzard kept some travelers stranded in western Kansas.

It’s no surprise some roadways still aren’t driveable. Travelers KSN spoke with said Monday night’s conditions were brutal, white-out blizzard driving.

The Felling’s

One man KSN talked to was traveling with his wife from Minnesota to Arizona, but their trip is now taking an indefinite pause as they wait for roads to open.

The couple was traveling southwest on U.S. Highway 56 when the snow got so bad that Merle Felling said that he couldn’t see in front of him while he was driving; everything was just white. He said he was moving at 3 to 7 miles an hour, trying to follow trucks closely since he couldn’t see the roadway.

“Just both wheels on the — hands on the wheel accelerating and braking all the time just to hold that distance, open her up 30 40 feet, you couldn’t see nothing,” said Felling.

Felling said he and his wife managed to make it to a Dodge City gas station following an ambulance. The driver advised they stay the night there, alongside several other cars and trucks stuck in the blizzard. He said he saw many cars that didn’t make it to their destination getting stuck in ditches.

The couple was planning on heading out this morning to continue their trip but closed highways stopped them. Now, they’re preparing to spend another night in Dodge City.

FedEx drivers

A group of FedEx drivers was able to make it back to their workplace Tuesday after the roads got plowed in the morning but they said deliveries could still be tricky given the ice. They got caught in white-out blizzard conditions on their way back from Great Bend.

One driver tells KSN they got stuck not too far from their station in Dodge City.

“We had some people around town, they had made a post on Facebook about, ‘We’re available to help get people out.’ Well, they contacted our boss, our boss contacted them, our boss told me where we were at, and they came out and rescued us,” said FedEx driver Jeremy Hallman.

Hallman was stuck for two hours. He said other drivers were stuck for as long as four hours.

There were still other cars stuck off this roadway across from the Cargill plant on the east side of town Tuesday evening. People have been picking them up throughout the day, but there are still more cars that have yet to be dug out.

Cargill and Tyson employees

Some workers had to spend the night at the meat packing plants in southwest Kansas.

Passing by the area, you can see a lot of cars stranded along the roadway. Some face the opposite direction of traffic. Throughout the day, a lot of people have managed to pick up their cars and pull them out of ditches, but there are still more left behind.

Fifty workers spent the night inside the Cargill plant when blizzard conditions shut down the road outside of the plant. A company representative said that half of the plant had power and heat for the majority of the storm. They also had food and water available for those who were stranded.

KSN spoke to one man who said he was out there all night, helping drive people who were stranded. His truck was able to make it through the conditions, so he shuttled people to their homes and that lasted until about 7 this morning. His mom’s car is still stuck out here.

Cargill said that they are working with local authorities who have hired tow trucks to assist them along with other motorists. Local leadership is continuing to check on employees and other motorists as well as offer them shelter at their facility.

Meanwhile, in Holcomb, workers also stayed at the Tyson plant.

One worker told KSN that they tried to get home in the blizzard Monday afternoon but ended up turning back to take shelter.

A Tyson spokesperson said that employees were offered to shelter in place Monday night and were provided with a hot meal and a hot beverage.

KSN was told that workers left the building Tuesday morning and that the company canceled two shifts of work for the day.

As for Cargill, the plant here in Dodge City remains shut down due to power outages, but the company expects to open it as soon as Wednesday.