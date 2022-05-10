MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash east of McPherson.

Trooper Ben Gardner posted a traffic alert message at 1 p.m. to his Twitter account. He said the crash is on U.S. Highway 56, and he circled an area just east of U.S. Interstate 135. He said the road has been shut down.

Map posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner, May 10, 2022. (Courtesy KHP)

Gardner described the crash as significant:

“Traffic alert. Significant two-vehicle crash east of McPherson on US-56, causing roadway to be shut down in all directions. Expect traffic delays. Use http://KanDrive.org for update.”