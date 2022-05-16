GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash in Finney County Sunday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at Pierceville Road and Plymell Road, about five miles south of Pierceville, southeast of Garden City.

Troopers say a vehicle was heading north on Pierceville Road when it hit a deer. The vehicle went off the road to the right and rolled several times before landing on its top.

So far, the KHP has not said how many people were in the vehicle. It is only saying that there was a death.

