WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The report covers the holiday weekend from Friday, Sept 2, through the end of Monday, Sept 5.

For the second year in a row, troopers saw an increase in drunk driving arrests. Thirty-four people were taken into custody for DUI this holiday weekend, compared to 25 in 2021. There were 17 DUI arrests in 2020.

Seven hundred ninety-six people were cited for speeding compared to 599 in 2021. Eighty-nine citations for unrestrained adults and 23 for unrestrained children were also issued.

The full report is below:

Enforcement Data202020212022
DUI Arrests172534
Speed Citations1162599796
Speed Warnings902455645
Safety Belt – Adult Citations1166289
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings121612
Safety Belt – Teen Citations836
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings000
Child Restraint – Citations211223
Motorist Assists985692646
 
Crash Data202020212022
Fatal DUI Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes002
Non-DUI Related Fatalities002