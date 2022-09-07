WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The report covers the holiday weekend from Friday, Sept 2, through the end of Monday, Sept 5.

For the second year in a row, troopers saw an increase in drunk driving arrests. Thirty-four people were taken into custody for DUI this holiday weekend, compared to 25 in 2021. There were 17 DUI arrests in 2020.

Seven hundred ninety-six people were cited for speeding compared to 599 in 2021. Eighty-nine citations for unrestrained adults and 23 for unrestrained children were also issued.

The full report is below: