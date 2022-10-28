Missouri Troopers investigate possible road rage on I-35 near NE Chouteau Trafficway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a possible road rage incident on Interstate 35 near Northeast Chouteau Drive.

Troopers said they responded to the area around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, after someone reported gunfire.

A witness told troopers someone driving a black Dodge Charger with red stripes and a temporary tag pulled out onto the highway in front of a tractor-trailer.

Troopers said a witness reported the Charger then came to a stop on the highway in front of the tractor-trailer. At that point, witnesses said the two drivers exchanged gunfire.

The driver of the Charger left the area and exited onto Northeast Chouteau Trafficway before officers arrived.

The truck driver stayed on the highway. Troopers said he wasn’t injured in the shooting, but a bullet did hit the truck’s cab.

Anyone who witnessed the possible road rage or shooting is asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 816-622-0800.