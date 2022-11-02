The amount of fishing gear you must take with you while fishing can be overwhelming, but a good fishing vest can help you organize everything.

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — Trout season is now underway in Kansas.

The fishing season for trout is from Nov. 1, 2022 through April 15, 2023. More than 30 bodies of waters across the state have been stocked with rainbow trout.

The process began in October and will continue into December and will start back up in Mid-February through March. You can find a list of stocked locations and a schedule of stocking dates at ksoutdoors.com.

Though rainbow trout are stocked, Kansas anglers have occasionally caught palomino trout or golden rainbow trout. Golden rainbow trout are a selectively bred novelty variety of rainbow Trout that should not be confused with golden trout. While all trout added will be a catchable size, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will add some lunkers for fishermen to catch trophies.

Trout permits are $14.50 for 16 and older, and anglers must also have a fishing license unless exempt. Youth permits for those 15 and under are $7.

Trout limits are 5 fish a day unless otherwise posted. To get a Trout permit, go online, download the GoOutdoorsKS mobile app, or visit a license vendor near you.

For more information on trout fishing in Kansas, click here.