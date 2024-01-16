RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — A truck is considered a total loss after it caught fire while being warmed up in central Kansas on Saturday.

According to the City of Russell Fire Department, they responded to the report of a vehicle fire in the 500 block of E. 4th St. Upon arrival, it was determined the vehicle was in an alley in the 500 block of E. 1st St.

The truck fire was quickly extinguished. It is considered a total loss.

(Courtesy: City of Russell Fire Department)

“This cold weather serves as a reminder to always check your vehicles when allowing them to warm up,” said the RFD. “Cold weather always causes items to not work properly and can cause problems with your vehicles, heaters, and anything else that has to work overtime in the extreme cold.”

The RFD says even their fire trucks have issues and that one of the doors froze shut by the time they returned to the station, so firefighters had to climb out of one of the windows.

The fire was contained to the truck.

Two days later, on Monday, the RFD responded to another vehicle fire at a local towing company. Upon arrival, crews found black smoke coming from the engine compartment of a vehicle. They were able to quickly extinguish it, leaving damage only to that area.