GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A semitrailer crashed at Kansas Highway 156 and East Mary Street in Garden City Tuesday afternoon. The Garden City Police Department asked drivers to find alternate routes until the intersection is fully reopened.

A spokesperson for GCPD said the truck driver was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be relatively minor injuries. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Just three weeks ago, the Kansas Transportation Secretary joined Garden City’s mayor and other dignitaries to celebrate the addition of the new traffic signal at K-156 and East Mary Street. The busy intersection previously had stop signs.

The GCPD spokesperson said city crews are at the crash scene to take the traffic signal down. She did not say if it was because the crash damaged the light.

She said the Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting with the traffic investigation.