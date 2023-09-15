WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Wildlife and Parks says turkey hunting season has been suspended due to declining turkey populations at state and regional levels.

The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission made the decision after recommendations from staff over the course of four public meetings.

“We’ve documented consistent declines in turkey populations over the last 15 years largely due to reduced production levels,” Kent Fricke, KDWP small game biologist, said in a news release. “These trends are not unique to Kansas. States across the Midwest and Southeast have experienced similar patterns in turkey populations.”

Though fewer turkey hunters participate in the fall season than in the spring in Kansas, wildlife biologists said it remained an important component of the overall harvest.

“The estimated statewide fall harvest of turkey was less than 500 birds in 2022,” Fricke said. “While this is a small proportion of the statewide population, fall harvest is an additive source of mortality for turkeys, especially when hens are harvested.”

Over the past several years, commissioners have approved other preventative recommendations to reduce the impact of the fall season on turkey populations.

In 2017, commissioners voted to reduce the statewide bag limit from four birds to one bird. In 2019, fall turkey season dates were reduced from 123 days (Oct. 1 through Jan. 31) to 41 days (Oct. 1 through Nov. 10).