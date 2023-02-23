WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Turnpike construction season will begin in March.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) says this year’s construction includes 13 new projects and five projects carried over from 2022. The authority says the projects are part of $45.6 million in investments in the ongoing preservation and modernization of the roadway.
The construction planned this year includes:
- Guardrail Improvements from MM 0 – 42
- Bridge Rehabilitation at Ninnescah River at MM 26
- Bridge Redecking and Widening from MM 41 – 44
- Pavement Resurfacing from MM 50 – 72
- Cashless Tolling Zones, MM 56-123
- Bridges Preservation Painting, MM 99 & 101
- High Friction Surfacing, MM 103-105
- Bridge Redecking and Widening from MM 125
- Cashless Tolling Zones, MM 131-179
- Bridge Raising at K-99, MM 132-134
- Drainage Improvements and Pavement Repairs, MM 141-145
- Bridge Redecking and Widening at MM 155
- Cashless Tolling Zones, MM 187-211
If you’re planning to use the turnpike, you’re encouraged to check out Kandrive.org before you head out to check for any delays. You can also sign up for alerts from the KTA about roadway issues.
