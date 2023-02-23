WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Turnpike construction season will begin in March.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) says this year’s construction includes 13 new projects and five projects carried over from 2022. The authority says the projects are part of $45.6 million in investments in the ongoing preservation and modernization of the roadway.

The construction planned this year includes:

Guardrail Improvements from MM 0 – 42

Bridge Rehabilitation at Ninnescah River at MM 26

Bridge Redecking and Widening from MM 41 – 44

Pavement Resurfacing from MM 50 – 72

Cashless Tolling Zones, MM 56-123

Bridges Preservation Painting, MM 99 & 101

High Friction Surfacing, MM 103-105

Bridge Redecking and Widening from MM 125

Cashless Tolling Zones, MM 131-179

Bridge Raising at K-99, MM 132-134

Drainage Improvements and Pavement Repairs, MM 141-145

Bridge Redecking and Widening at MM 155

Cashless Tolling Zones, MM 187-211

If you’re planning to use the turnpike, you’re encouraged to check out Kandrive.org before you head out to check for any delays. You can also sign up for alerts from the KTA about roadway issues.

If you would like to sign up for KTA's monthly newsletter to get updates and highlights on construction projects on the turnpike,