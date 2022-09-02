WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Turnpike now has more charging stations available for Tesla drivers.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says three Tesla Supercharging stations have opened at these service areas:

Lawrence Service Area (Mile Marker 209, I-70/KTA)

Topeka Service Area (Mile Marker 188, I-70/KTA)

Towanda Service Area (Mile Marker 65, I-35/KTA)

There are eight Superchargers available at the Topeka and Towanda service areas and 12 at the Lawrence service area. They are next to the service areas’ buildings.

“We began making electric vehicle charging available in 2019 based upon feedback received in our annual customer satisfaction survey,” Steve Hewitt, KTA’s chief executive officer, said in a news release. “We’re excited for these Superchargers to become a reality for our Tesla vehicle customers.”

To find the charging stations around Kansas, try ChargeHub.com or LibertyPlugIns.com.