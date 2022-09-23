ATCHISON, Kan. (KSNW) — A new bronze statue of legendary Kansas aviator Amelia Earhart will be unveiled Saturday.

The statue, which is being installed in the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is identical to the bronze statue that was installed in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on July 27 of this year. This statue is being installed at the entrance to the new museum, which is officially opening next year.

The public is invited to the unveiling celebration starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Special guests include Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, who will speak about Earhart’s legacy and her impact on Kansas leadership in aviation. U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner and other Kansas and Atchison civic leaders will also attend. Thirteen-year-old Gabrielle Henry, Amelia Earhart’s great-great niece, will also be attending.

The Amelia Earhart Hanger Museum is located that Amelia Earhart Airport, located at 16701 286th Road, just west of Atchison. For more information about the museum, visit their website.