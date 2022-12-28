HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been arrested following a car chase involving a stolen vehicle in western Kansas early Wednesday morning.

According to the Hamilton County Kansas Sheriff’s Office (HCKSO), at 3:22 a.m., they attempted to stop a confirmed stolen vehicle out of Colorado on Kansas Highway 27.

Courtesy: Hamilton County Kansas Sheriff’s Office

When the driver fled, the HCKSO says that is when the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office set up spike strips.

The car then continued into rural southwest Stanton County, according to the HCKSO. It was then disabled at Big Bow Grade and County Road 23.

The HCKSO says a man and a woman were taken into custody and transported back to Hamilton County.

The HCKSO says the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Morton County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the pursuit.