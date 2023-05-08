PARSONS, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been arrested Monday night in connection to a body found in southeast Kansas.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), when deputies from the Labette County Sheriff’s Office and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office were searching an area northeast of Parsons in rural Neosho County around 11:40 a.m. Monday, they discovered the remains of missing 23-year-old Dakota Patton in a field near 20th Road and Xavier Road.

The KBI states their Crime Scene Response Team responded to the area and collected evidence. They determined Patton died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Arrest warrants for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder were secured for a 32-year Parsons man and a 47-year-old Parsons woman.

At 6 p.m. Monday, the KBI says the woman was observed leaving a residence in Hollister, Missouri when she was arrested by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man at the same residence 30 minutes later.

Both were booked into the Taney County Jail, according to the KBI.

An investigation is ongoing.

KSN will identify the suspects if charges are made in the case.