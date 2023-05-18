Family members told FOX4 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown is the child who was shot Wednesday night.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown were arrested in South Dakota.

Detectives arrested Lakevis Sloan and a 17-year-old boy into custody Tuesday evening. The arrests happened as they got off of a Greyhound bus in Sioux Falls.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged both suspects with second-degree murder.

The police department said both suspects are from Kansas City, Kansas.

The two remain in custody in South Dakota and will have an extradition hearing before they are eventually returned to Kansas City.

Detectives are still looking for a third suspect.

Last week, prosecutors charged 18-year-old Cassandra Sledge with obstructing prosecution in the case.

The Wyandotte County DA said the suspects were in a car and fired shots at a house near 31st Street and Greeley Avenue.

Investigators said a bullet hit and killed 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown.

Sir’Antonio’s family said three people wearing masks were in the car at the time of the shooting. They believe the shooters were likely targeting a family member.

Family members also think the shooters knew children were playing outside the house when they fired nearly three dozen rounds, hitting and killing Sir’Antonio.