EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on a Lyon County highway.

Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch confirms troopers were called to the scene of a fatality crash just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 50, a couple of miles west of Emporia.

Local radio station KVOE reports the Lyon County sheriff confirmed two people were killed, and a child was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. They said the accident involved two semi-trucks and three passenger cars.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reports the road is expected to be closed in both directions until after midnight. Troopers are on the scene investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.