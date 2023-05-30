PARTRIDGE, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people are dead after a motorcycle crashed in Reno County on Memorial Day.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Kansas Highway 61 at Herren Road. Deputies were called to the scene and found a man and woman lying in the road, badly injured.

EMS pronounced both of them dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld until their families have been notified.

The sheriff’s office says it appears the pair were riding northeast on K-61 toward Hutchinson on a 2007 Harley Davidson Street Glide when for an unknown reason, the rider left the road just past Herren Road and crashed into a highway sign. Both were thrown from the bike.

The crash is still under investigation, but speed has believed to have been involved. They are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the motorcycle in the area or who has information about the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.