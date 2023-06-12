PRATT, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities responded to a helicopter crash on Sunday southwest of Pratt.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Bell helicopter was starting to land when it ran out of fuel, causing the engine to shut off. The helicopter came to rest in a wheat field.

The pilot, 38-year-old Nathaniel Taylor Brown of Georgetown, Kansas, and another occupant, 36-year-old Andrei Cherushnikov of Renton, Washinton, were taken to Pratt Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Both the pilot and occupant were wearing safety restraints at the time of the crash.