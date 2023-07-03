ALMA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two people were injured after a utility vehicle drove off a dam on Saturday in Wabaunsee County.

At 5:50 p.m., Wabaunsee County 911 Dispatch received a crash report in Alma. A utility vehicle was driven off a dam and rolled several times during an Independence Holiday Parade at Lake Wabaunsee, according to a Facebook post by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office.

One person from Harveyville and another person from Alma were both taken to Stormont Vail Hospital. One of the individuals was transported by helicopter, according to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Eskridge, Lake Wabaunsee Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded to the crash.