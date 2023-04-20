COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two men from New York were injured when a wind gust caused a semi to overturn. It happened on Interstate 70 in Thomas County on Tuesday around 9:10 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a wind gust caused the trailer to swing over and roll onto the passenger side.

The two people inside were taken to Citizens Medical Center in Colby for minor injuries.

KHP Trooper Tod Hileman tweeted about the hazardous conditions due to blowing dust.