KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)– Two people died following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Platte County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Interstate 435 near 45 Highway.

MSHP confirms two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to MSHP, a 2022 Mazda Protege and a 2015 Nissan Sentra were traveling on southbound I-435 at the time of the crash. For an unknown reason, the Mazda was traveling in reverse and was “struck in the rear” by the Nissan.

The Mazda contained two occupants, 57-year-old Karin Breen of Kansas City, Missouri and 46-year-old Studd Leach of Manhattan, Kansas. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 22-year-old female from Lenexa, Kansas, only received minor injuries.

The crash closed southbound I-435 past 45 Highway for several hours. MSHP reported the highway was back open around 8:30 p.m.