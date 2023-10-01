GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were killed, and four others were injured in a house fire in Garden City early Sunday morning.

According to the Garden City Fire Department, they received a call at 2:34 a.m. for the report of a house fire with people possibly trapped inside in the 600 block of N. 9th St.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found a heavy fire and smoke coming from the multistory home.

Firefighters were met by three victims in the front yard who told them there were more people inside the house.

Firefighters then entered the house to fight the fire and find the victims trapped inside.

During the search, the GCFD says firefighters were able to find two victims.

After the victims were removed from the house, EMS began giving life-saving measures to the two before they were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where they later died.

The three victims who met firefighters outside were treated for smoke inhalation, as well as one firefighter.

The fire was called under control at 3:22 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

Finney County Emergency Medical Services, the Garden City Police Department and the City of Holcomb Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire and rendering aid to the victims.