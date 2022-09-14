MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. Highway 281 in Barber County. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. north of Medicine Lodge.

The crash possibly stemmed from a chase involving Pratt County law enforcement that carried over into Barber County on Highway 281. However, a Barber County dispatch supervisor could not confirm the two events were related.

KSN News has reached out to Pratt County and the Kansas Highway Patrol, who are both investigating the crash.

The highway remains closed while law enforcement investigates.