MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) – A house fire in Medicine Lodge claimed the lives of two people on Sunday. The daughter of one of the victims learned about her mother and stepfather’s deaths from social media.

Noel and Charles Adamson lived in the Medicine Lodge for less than three years. Neighbors, friends, and Noel’s daughter say they can’t believe this is real. Her daughter says she would give anything to have another chance to talk to them again.

“At this point, I feel like I’m in some type of nightmare, and I will eventually wake up,” said Jayden Amox, Noel’s daughter.

Amox learned her mom and stepdad died while at work. She says discovering the news from social media videos was disturbing.

“Sadly, I did personally find out through people commenting saying ‘Yes, they died,’ and it’s like I didn’t get the chance to even be told this,” said Amox.

A symbol of love was placed by friend Cynthia Marie Hull. She spent Friday night with the couple, still in shock. It was their last time together.

“Just loved them; in fact, I gave her this pink bow that she took the picture in the next night. We just were having a good time visiting, later than we usually do. It was about 12:30 when I left and hugs all the way around,” said Hull.

She received a Happy New Year’s text from Noel less than an hour before the fire.

“I’m devastated to lose them. I was hoping for more memories, but I feel absolutely blessed with the ones I have and that I had the privilege to know them. They were amazing people, and it was a gift to spend time with them,” said Hull.

Amox moved away in September. She wishes she had an opportunity to talk to her mom again.

“We got into a very big argument before I left, and I was getting ready to talk to my mom, but now I don’t get the chance to say anything to her,” said Amox.

Charles’ side of the family says they went to go to dinner with the couple a few nights before the fire and are grateful for a final memory with the couple.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire but say it started in the garage.