HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men have been taken into custody after several car windows were shot out with BB guns in Syracuse Sunday.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at 4:09 a.m. for the report of shots fired out of a vehicle in the 300 block of N. Norris St.

The HCSO says at 4:32 a.m., the suspect vehicle was located, and two men were taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle were several BB guns.

“We are finding several vehicle windows shot out throughout town,” said the HCSO.

To report any damaged windows, call the HCSO at 620-384-5651.