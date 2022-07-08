WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of three missing teens that were reported missing from Garden City were spotted in Wichita, according to the Garden City Police Department (GCPD).

On Tuesday, GCPD posted on Facebook that 16-year-old teenagers Taylor Criswell, Lucia Hernandez, and Lauren McQuigg, were reported missing. They were last seen on June 29, and they were last seen leaving the Juvenile Detention Center on 507 W. Santa Fe St. in Garden City without permission.

They were seen getting into a gray or silver four-door passenger car and leaving the premises.

GCPD posted an update saying that on or around July 6, Criswell and McQuigg were spotted together in Wichita in a gray or silver 2000s-model Mercedes.

Hernandez remains missing, and her location is unknown.

Criswell and Hernandez both have black hair and brown eyes, while McQuigg has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any information on their whereabouts or see them, you are asked to contact GCPD at 620-276-1300.