KANSAS (KSNW) — Two more human trafficking suspects have been arrested in western Kansas. This is the third and fourth arrest for human trafficking in just four days.

According to Wallace County Sheriff Marshall Unruh, a van was stopped Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 40 in Wallace County.

Unruh says two people were arrested and are being processed for 11 counts of felony human tracking.

The first and second arrests took place on Thursday, Oct. 12 and Friday, Oct. 13.

On Thursday, the WCSO stopped a vehicle and arrested a man for human trafficking.

“The male subject was transporting twelve people from Arizona to an unknown destination,” said the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. “The twelve displaced victims were transported to the Boarders Inn & Suites in Syracuse Kansas.”

At 6:11 a.m. on Friday, the HCSO received a call reporting that a man at a motel was trying to take “displaced victims” by force.

Upon arrival at the scene, the man left in a van.

Later that morning, at 9:41 a.m., the van was found in a parking lot in the 300 block of W. Ave. A in Suracruse.

The man was found in a nearby restaurant and taken into custody.

“The investigation revealed the suspect is related to a human trafficking organization out of the Phoenix Arizona area,” said the HCSO.

He has been identified as a 51-year-old man from Mesa, Ariz. KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case.

An investigation is ongoing. No other details are being released at this time.