ROZEL, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people from Oklahoma are dead following a crash in Pawnee County.

It happened around 6:45 Monday evening at the junction of U.S. Highway 183 and Kansas Highway 156, east of Rozel. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Kia Sorento, driven by 71-year-old Jackie F. Dillard of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, was heading south of 183 when she didn’t stop at the stop sign at 156.

An eastbound Peterbilt semi struck the Sorento on the passenger side. Dillard and his 69-year-old passenger Donna L. Dillard were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt, a Garden City man, was not hurt.