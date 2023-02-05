THOMAS CO., Kan. (KSNW) — Two people are dead after a crash in Thomas County Saturday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on County Road 35 and U.S. 83 Highway Junction.

According to the KHP, 75-year-old Jerry Dewitt of Prarie View was heading east on U.S. 83, and 25-year-old Casey Quagliano of Colby was heading west on U.S. 83.

The KHP said Dewitt’s vehicle went left of center and collided with Quagliano’s vehicle.

Both Dewitt and Quagliano died.

Quagliano’s passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the KHP.