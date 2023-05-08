CHEYENNE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were ejected from a car in a rollover crash in northwest Kansas Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 1:15 p.m., an 18-year-old man from Colby was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina north on County Road 20. With him was a 31-year-old man, also from Colby.

The KHP says the driver lost control and began to swerve from one side of the road to the other.

The men entered the west ditch sideways and slid over the embankment into a field, which caused the car to roll three times. The car came to a rest on its wheels.

According to the KHP, both men were ejected from the car.

The KHP says both men were taken with suspected serious injuries to area hospitals.