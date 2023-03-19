JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspects in a Junction City double homicide that killed 75-year-old Valerie J. Krissman and 80-year-old Roland C. Krissman have been arrested in Michigan Sunday.

According to the Junction City Police Department (JCPD), they received arrest warrants for a 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Junction City, for two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of felony theft in reference to the investigation. KSN will identify the suspects if and when they are charged.

The two suspects were located by Michigan State Patrol and arrested on the warrants. The JCPD says they are currently being held in Michigan pending extradition back to Kansas.

According to the JCPD, around 8:20 p.m., officers were sent out to the 700 block of W. 1st St. in reference to a welfare check.

Upon arrival, the JCPD says officers found two people dead inside. They have since been identified as 75-year-old Valerie J. Krissman and 80-year-old Roland C. Krissman. Autopsies have been scheduled for a later date.

“These deaths are being investigated as Homicides,” the JCPD said on Facebook. “There is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the public at this time.”

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.