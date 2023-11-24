EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been hospitalized after a house in Emporia on Thanksgiving.

According to the Emporia Fire Department, crews responded to the report of a house fire in the 200 block of S. Constitution St.

Upon arrival at the scene, a significant fire was found coming from the front of the home.

“Fire crews, utilizing a single hose line, were able to make a quick attack on the fire and get it under control,” said the EFD.

The EFD says there was no electricity or gas service to the house.

There was extensive damage to the front third of the house, with smoke and water damage throughout, according to the EFD.

The two people inside the house were treated and taken to an area hospital for significant burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.